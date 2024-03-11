Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Hadley of New Whittington will be participating in the run in memory of Margaret Umney who died a year ago at the age of 44.

Helen said: “When I ran the Chesterfield 10K a couple of years ago, Margaret was one of my biggest supporters; she was always sending me positive messages.”

“It only seemed fitting to run the event this year in her memory. The hospice did such a wonderful job of caring for Margaret; the team at Ashgate ensured she was able to be at home with her husband Dan, and children Ellie, Shannon and Lewis.

Mum of three Margaret Umney was just 44 when she died in March 2023, five years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Being able to raise funds towards the charity’s care is definitely a big added bonus for me.”

Helen, 45, began volunteering at the hospice’s reception in Old Brampton after Margaret passed away five years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said: “Volunteering there, I get to witness first hand, the amazing work that the team do. They receive less than 40% of their funding from the government, so every single pound makes an enormous difference.”

Ashgate Hospice is one of the charity partners in the Chesterfield 10K sponsored by the Redbrik Foundation, which will attract hundreds of runners on Sunday, March 24.

Ashgate Hospice volunteer Helen Hadley will be taking on the Chesterfield 10K on March 24, 2024, having participated two years ago.

Participants include David Hudson, from Wingerworth, who will have his parents, Brian and Elizabeth, on his mind whilst taking on the event, after they died in 2002, just four months apart.

David is hoping to raise £500 towards the hospice’s care in their memory.

“My father passed away after being diagnosed with bowel cancer,” said David. “I love hearing people’s stories about how they have coped with cancer and this has inspired me to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

“It’s an amazing charity that does amazing things for sick people, including those who have cancer. I think my parents would love the work does Ashgate for people in the community if they were still with us.”

David Hudson of Wingerworth will run the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K to raise money for Ashgate Hospice in memory of his parents.

The 10K route will start and finish in Queen’s Park and will see runners embark on a journey around the heart of Chesterfield, heading past landmarks including the town’s famous Crooked Spire.