The proposed horsebox trailer cafe in Holborn View, Codnor. Image from Studio Charrette.

A horsebox trailer serving milkshakes, waffles and hotdogs aimed at passing schoolchildren is set for approval in a driveway in a Derbyshire street.

The plans, from Clare Penney, has applied to set up the new facility at her home in Holborn View, Codnor.

Amber Valley Borough Council officials have recommended that the plans are approved for a temporary one year only, at a meeting on Monday, September 8.

If approved, the planned facility would operate from a driveway which is a 12 minute walk from Codnor Community Primary School.

A report from the applicant details: “The proposal involves the conversion of an existing former horse box mobile trailer into a small catering unit.

“The target customer would be mainly local passing dog walkers and their families.

“It is anticipated that this would only amount to around 15 to 20 customers per day at the most.

“It would open from 10am up until 5pm in the hope of maybe having families coming past after finishing school.

“It would serve up takeaway teas, coffees, milkshakes, waffles and steamed hot dogs.

“All of the food would be pre cooked and pre packed and heated in a microwave.

“There would be an enclosed hot dog steamer for pre cooked sausages. As a result, there would be no excessive noise or smells.”

The application will be discussed by councillors after being “called-in” by council leader, Labour’s Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams.

He wrote: “I have called this in because of my concerns over traffic issues, right on a busy junction (some 150 properties with a further 52 with planning permission) and if any cars stop to use this facility then traffic would have issues with sight lines.

“The bus which goes round there (number 148) and any other lorries, emergency service vehicles would be hampered.

“To me, this is a residential area not a business park and this sort of activity would be in the wrong space.”

Council officers, recommending approval, wrote: “The business would be a new venture for the applicant’s family and is aimed at local residents who may pass the site during their daily routine.

“The business is to be restricted on operating hours which have been agreed with the applicant from 10am to 5pm Mondays to Sundays.

“The horse box does not require planning consent for its storage at the residential property. However, the use of the horse box for the sales of hot and cold drinks constitutes a material change of use.

“On the basis that food is to be pre-cooked off-site and the unit is of a modest scale, it is considered that the proposal is unlikely to result in any undue impacts through odour or noise generation.

“Notwithstanding this overall conclusion, it is considered that there is a precautionary approach taken in permitting this commercial enterprise within a residential area, to enable its impacts to be monitored.

“It is therefore considered reasonable to apply a planning condition for a temporary permission of one year, and also a personal permission to the applicant, so that the development can be reassessed in due course.”