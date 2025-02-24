Homes plan for derelict Derbyshire quarry - despite council support for the site in limbo

Up to 80 homes could be built in a derelict Derbyshire quarry despite council support for the site’s development potentially finding itself in limbo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, submitted by Stancliffe Darley Dale Limited, would construct dozens of houses in Stancliffe Quarry off the A6 through Darley Dale.

An application form details plans for up to 80 homes, while a viability assessment quotes 78 homes and a breakdown of housing sizes shows a 76-home scheme, including bungalows and “cottage flats”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Dales District Council will make a decision on the scheme, involving a new access road being linked onto the A6 on the outskirts of the town, in the next few months.

The planned access point for the Stancliffe Quarry housing site off the A6 through Darley Dale.

The council detailed last April that it was considering scrapping support for 100 houses on the site from its upcoming new Local Plan, due to the existing number already in its plan which had not yet won planning approval.

The council said it needed to find space for between 1,378 and 1,888 more homes by 2040 but there are already plans totalling 3,049 homes within its current housing blueprint – but none have planning permission yet.

This was before the council’s annual planning targets were increased from 216 to 518 in December by central Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the council considered scrapping some of its supported schemes, several have been submitted and approved, including 297 homes on the former Ashbourne Airfield, 36 homes in Cavendish Drive, Ashbourne, 16 flats on the former Royal Bank of Scotland site in Snitterton Road, Matlock, and 27 homes in Old Hackney Lane, Matlock (approved at appeal).

An artist's impression of the proposed Stancliffe Quarry housing site. Image from BTP Architects.

Meanwhile, two schemes have been rejected by councillors including 37 homes in Old Hackney Lane, Matlock and 423 homes on the Matlock Wolds – with a public inquiry to decide on 345 of those homes later this year.

A viability assessment has been submitted with the Stancliffe scheme saying an “optimistic” potential for the scheme to cost £30 million and take 36 months to build with a profit of 12.3 per cent – £3.7 million – if all the expected planning obligations are kept for affordable housing, schools and health services.

The industry-accepted profit for a development is 15-20 per cent, the report details, and as such the project, with all the contributions currently required, would not be financially viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a further report filed with the application, the developer details: “Given the close proximity of the site to Darley Dale, the site is evidently underused in its current state.

“The redevelopment of this site for residential use represents an opportunity to provide much needed housing for the local area, on a site which is within a highly sustainable and accessible location.

“The proposal represents a comprehensive opportunity to regenerate a redundant site which is underused in light of its sustainable location within the settlement boundary and in view of the Local Plan aspirations for its redevelopment for the purposes of housing.”

The 26-acre brownfield site has been derelict since 2010, before which it had been operated as a quarry for around 300 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says the quarry’s stone was used for the construction of buildings across the country, as well as for pulp-grinding stones, rockery rubble and reservoir embankments.

It says that in 2015 plans for 60 homes on the site were rejected by the council largely due to a lack of information.

The new 80-home scheme would include a new bus stop close to the site access on the A6 and a pedestrian crossing.

Access to the site would involve a winding new road being constructed up the hillside to the quarry site, with two series of steps to be installed for pedestrians.

The breakdown of housing would be as follows: two one-bed “cottage flats”; six two-bed bungalows; six three-bed bungalows; 39 three-bed houses; 20 four-bed houses; and three five-bed houses.