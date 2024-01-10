Susan said: “We’ve done displays for charities for about five years now. We have lots of visitors who return each year as part of their Christmas fun. They're not all local but many are. As an estimate we believe about 2000 or more have visited.

"Stewart designs the display, ideas come from the family mainly grandkids.This year’s Home Alone was a challenge. Stewart, our son Matt, a friend Andy and grandson Charlie all put the display up. Our daughter Melanie helped out with all the electrical plugs and sockets and made sure they were waterproofed. She also put some lights up with her daughter Georgie. Our other daughter Andrea and husband Roy produced a backing track of music. I am in charge of wardrobe and painting faces on all the characters – good fun.”