Holmewood Church celebrates Centenary
The church was packed out with regular attendees and guests to mark the historic milestone.
The fellowship of churches that is AoG GB came into being on 1st February 1924 in a humble meeting above a garage in Aston, Birmingham - but since then, the denomination has grown to 500 churches in Great Britain, operating in 600 different locations.
The service included vibrant praise and worship, an inspirational message from veteran AoG minister Peter Cavanna, a whole church photo and lots of cake! The specially-commissioned cake was cut by Ps. Peter Cavanna and ALCC Associate Leader Ben Allsop, representing the effective partnership between the denomination and the local church.
Ben Allsop said: 'Anniversaries often provide an opportunity to reflect and give thanks - and this one was no different. We give thanks to God for His faithfulness to us these past one hundred years - and we look ahead with excitement for all that lies ahead for AoG GB and its associated churches.'