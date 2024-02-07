Holmewood Church celebrates Centenary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The church was packed out with regular attendees and guests to mark the historic milestone.

The fellowship of churches that is AoG GB came into being on 1st February 1924 in a humble meeting above a garage in Aston, Birmingham - but since then, the denomination has grown to 500 churches in Great Britain, operating in 600 different locations.

The service included vibrant praise and worship, an inspirational message from veteran AoG minister Peter Cavanna, a whole church photo and lots of cake! The specially-commissioned cake was cut by Ps. Peter Cavanna and ALCC Associate Leader Ben Allsop, representing the effective partnership between the denomination and the local church.

Cake Cutting: Ps. Peter Cavanna (left) and Ben Allsop (right) do the honours ...