Hollywood star plays Chesterfield diver in new film about mission to save friend trapped at the bottom of North Sea without oxygen

A deep sea diver from Chesterfield who revived his unconscious colleague after a dramatic underwater rescue has attended the premiere of a film in which he is played by a Hollywood star.

Duncan Allcock was at the New York launch of new movie Last Breath which is released on March 14. In the thriller, Duncan is played by triple Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson who starred in The People vs Larry Flint, The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

The film tells the true story of a diver who lost communication with his colleagues, his ship and his lifeline air supply.

In 2012 Duncan was manning a diving bell attached to an unanchored support ship in the middle of the North Sea off the coast of Scotland when Chris Lemons and Dave Yuasa dived down to do maintenance work on an oil well manifold.

Chris and Dave were attached to the bell by ‘umblicals’, long cables and hoses that provide communication, oxygen and helium to breathe and a means of returning to safety. They were entrenched in their work on the manifold when an alarm sounded and they were told to get out of the structure. But the diving bell, which had been 33ft above them, was no longer there and had been dragged off by the ship when its computerised positioning system failed.

The pair climbed up their cables but Chris’s umbilical had snagged on the manifold. The drifting ship was pulling Chris’s cable tight and it snapped, leaving Chris without either a means of communication or the hose which provided an infinite supply of gas.

Duncan’s own life was in danger as the bell was being pulled through the sea – but his focus was on saving Chris. In a 2019 documentary, also called Last Breath, Duncan said: “I was hoping I was pulling Chris in, but in my heart of hearts I knew I wasn’t. I knew there was nothing on the end. The hot water hose came in first, broken and tattered at the end. Then I had another couple of wraps of umbilical before the broken end of his gas hose came in, which was making quite an immense noise. I put my hand on the regulator to turn it off. You never, ever turn off a diver’s gas while he’s in the water. It’s tantamount to killing him. I felt like I had let Chris down – that was his only lifeline to the bell.”

Chris had an emergency eight-minute supply of gas but halfway through that he lost consciousness.

When the ship’s positioning system started working again, Dave dived down to find Chris. He brought the unconscious diver back to the safety of the diving bell where Duncan gave mouth to mouth which brought Chris round.

Miraculously, Chris suffered no brain damage from his underwater nightmare.