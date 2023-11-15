Holistic centre located at a former Staveley Cemetery chapel has welcomed its first customers – but plans for the future are much more ambitious.

Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire has now opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following re-development works.

Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire has now opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following re-development works.

This comes after a planning application to change the use of Staveley Cemetery Chapel to allow community gatherings, events, services and fitness activities, was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council in January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II building in the middle of the cemetery in Inkersall Road, Staveley, dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets.

The Grade II building in the middle of the cemetery in Inkersall Road, Staveley, dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets.

The building went through changes, inlcuding floor heating being installed last month to improve comfort of the customers.

The newly opened centre currently offers various classes including yin yoga, aerial yoga, dance cirque, trapeze classes, youth circuss classes for children and more.

But this is only the begininng as much more ambitious plans for the future – including a cozy snug spot to enjoy a cup of tea and a nibble set to be ready soon.