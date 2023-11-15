Holistic centre opens doors in historic chapel at Staveley Cemetery
Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire has now opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following re-development works.
This comes after a planning application to change the use of Staveley Cemetery Chapel to allow community gatherings, events, services and fitness activities, was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council in January this year.
The Grade II building in the middle of the cemetery in Inkersall Road, Staveley, dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets.
The building went through changes, inlcuding floor heating being installed last month to improve comfort of the customers.
The newly opened centre currently offers various classes including yin yoga, aerial yoga, dance cirque, trapeze classes, youth circuss classes for children and more.
But this is only the begininng as much more ambitious plans for the future – including a cozy snug spot to enjoy a cup of tea and a nibble set to be ready soon.
Derbyshire Times have been invited to have a first look inside the cenre at the end on November – where more activities will be in place.