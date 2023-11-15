News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Holistic centre opens doors in historic chapel at Staveley Cemetery

Holistic centre located at a former Staveley Cemetery chapel has welcomed its first customers – but plans for the future are much more ambitious.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT
Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire has now opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following re-development works.Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire has now opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following re-development works.
Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire has now opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following re-development works.

Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire has now opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following re-development works.

This comes after a planning application to change the use of Staveley Cemetery Chapel to allow community gatherings, events, services and fitness activities, was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council in January this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Grade II building in the middle of the cemetery in Inkersall Road, Staveley, dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets.

Most Popular
The Grade II building in the middle of the cemetery in Inkersall Road, Staveley, dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets.The Grade II building in the middle of the cemetery in Inkersall Road, Staveley, dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets.
The Grade II building in the middle of the cemetery in Inkersall Road, Staveley, dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets.

The building went through changes, inlcuding floor heating being installed last month to improve comfort of the customers.

The newly opened centre currently offers various classes including yin yoga, aerial yoga, dance cirque, trapeze classes, youth circuss classes for children and more.

But this is only the begininng as much more ambitious plans for the future – including a cozy snug spot to enjoy a cup of tea and a nibble set to be ready soon.

Derbyshire Times have been invited to have a first look inside the cenre at the end on November – where more activities will be in place.

Related topics:Chesterfield Borough CouncilGrade IIDerbyshire Times