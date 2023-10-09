News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Holiday accommodation plan for retail premises in north Derbyshire town

Plans have been submitted to turn empty shop premises into holiday accommodation in a north Derbyshire town.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST
Plans have been submitted to turn 8 Cavendish Walk, Bolsover into holiday accommodation.Plans have been submitted to turn 8 Cavendish Walk, Bolsover into holiday accommodation.
Plans have been submitted to turn 8 Cavendish Walk, Bolsover into holiday accommodation.

An application for change of use permission for the building at 8 Cavendish Walk, Bolsover has been submitted to the district council.

The premises was last used as a sweet shop and before that was occupied by a beautician

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewis Hutton, who submitted the application, says: “The current use of the site is a retail sales shop unit. Various tenants have been in place over the years, unfortunately without much success, and the unit is currently vacant and has been for a period.”

Related topics:Derbyshire