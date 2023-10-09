Holiday accommodation plan for retail premises in north Derbyshire town

An application for change of use permission for the building at 8 Cavendish Walk, Bolsover has been submitted to the district council.

The premises was last used as a sweet shop and before that was occupied by a beautician

Lewis Hutton, who submitted the application, says: “The current use of the site is a retail sales shop unit. Various tenants have been in place over the years, unfortunately without much success, and the unit is currently vacant and has been for a period.”