Planning consent has been granted to convert a storage barn into holiday accommodation in rural Derbyshire.

The proposal for The Barn, Gladwin Marks, Ashover is to divide the building; one part would contain one bedroom and the other would accommodate two bedrooms. A short let holiday restriction states that the property cannot be occupied by any person for more than 28 days in a calendar year.

Pipistrelle bats use the building as a day roost and the applicant, Mr Harris, will need to secure a European protected species licence before the conversion can begin.

The proposed holiday let premises will be timber clad, Derbyshire stone and have a corrugated steel roof to match the existing fabric.

North East Derbyshire District Council gave permission for the application on condition that the property is not separately let or sold off and that the owner maintains a register of occupiers.

On the north border of the site is a dog kennelling business, known as the Canine Country Club.