Historic Staveley school ‘very grateful’ as tree donated to develop well-being area for students and teachers

A donation from a Staveley business is helping provide a place to relax and work for staff and students.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:29 BST

Netherthorpe School at Ralph Road, in Staveley, has been developing a well-being area for their students and staff - and now the project has been given a boost by Sanctuary Rituals - holistic and well-being therapists based at The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

The therapists, who are improving their customers’ wellbeing by using natural products, have been looking into ways to contribute to the environment in the area and have created a Tree Scheme. Netherthorpe has received the first tree as part of the scheme.

Neil Cairns, deputy headteacher at Netherthorpe School said: “We are very grateful to Sanctuary Rituals for the kind donation, which will take pride of place in our school grounds”.

Claire Gratton, the owner of Sanctuary Rituals, added: “The school’s Early Help also has a number of students helping with the project, building on skills such as teamwork, improving their confidence and self-esteem. We hope that the staff, students and wildlife enjoy this apple tree for many years to come.”