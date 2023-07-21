Netherthorpe School at Ralph Road, in Staveley, has been developing a well-being area for their students and staff - and now the project has been given a boost by Sanctuary Rituals - holistic and well-being therapists based at The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

The therapists, who are improving their customers’ wellbeing by using natural products, have been looking into ways to contribute to the environment in the area and have created a Tree Scheme. Netherthorpe has received the first tree as part of the scheme.

Neil Cairns, deputy headteacher at Netherthorpe School said: “We are very grateful to Sanctuary Rituals for the kind donation, which will take pride of place in our school grounds”.

