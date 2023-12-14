Plans have been submitted to build four new holiday lets at the site of a popular Peak District ice cream factory which has now closed.

A former Peak District ice cream factory could become holiday lets if plans are approved. Photo Google maps

Bradwell Ice Cream has been made in the Hope Valley since 1899 but plans have now been lodged with the Peak District National Park Authority for the ‘Proposed change of use from Industrial processes - manufacture of ice cream to holiday apartments short-term lets’.

In a supporting statement submitted with the application, applicant Anthony Hinchcliffe said: “The award-winning ice cream had been made in Bradwell since 1899 and was well known, unfortunately the increased competition both locally and nationally had an impact on the business over the past decade and then the pandemic meant that the business owners decided to retire and close the factory.

“The proposed development comprises of two one-bedroom units, one two-bedroom unit, and one three-bedroom unit.”

He continues: “The need for additional holiday accommodation in the area is evidenced by ongoing demand.

“The conversion of the ice cream factory will contribute to meeting this demand while breathing new life into an existing structure.”

The plans state the Bradwell Ice Cream Factory building is built in the local stone with a simple form and a slate roof.

If approved the proposed conversion will utilise the existing structure while ensuring the preservation of any local or architectural significance by being sympathetic in design which includes minimal changes.

Mr Hinchcliffe said: “The design of the holiday apartments respects the character of the existing building and surrounding area.

"Access considerations include no change to the existing vehicular access into the site whilst allowing four parking spaces for each apartment to be included within the scheme.

“There is existing access given to the owners of the bungalow located via gated access to the rear of the application site; this remains unchanged by the proposed change of use.”

He said: “The conversion and change of use of Bradwell Ice Cream Factory to create 4No. holiday let apartments align with local planning policies and respond to the identified need for additional accommodation.

“The development will contribute positively to the local community and economy.”