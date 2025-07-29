Historic lodge in Derbyshire country park being sold by council at auction for £200,000
Nottingham Lodge, which sits in Shipley Country Park, is Grade-II listed and was built in 1910 by architect Walter Tapper.
However, the building – between Shipley Hall and Shipley Lake – has fallen into a state of disrepair, residents say, with some calls for the two-storey sandstone property to be better protected due to its historic status.
Residents say it was once owned by the National Coal Board, with the country park previously being a coal mine for some 250 years until 1974, leaving 30 abandoned mine shifts on the wider site.
An auction listing from SDL Property Auctions details that the detached property “requires a scheme of modernisation”, providing a “unique opportunity” to new owners.
It details: “A Grade II listed building located in the Shipley Country Park and requiring a scheme of modernisation and improvement for which there is ample scope.
“The property is situated at the end of a long driveway surrounded by mature woodland providing a very private and peaceful setting.”
Sale of the property includes a 999-year lease, the council says.
Chris Henning, the council’s executive director of place, which includes countryside services sites, said the authority was disposing of many properties and still owned 127 pieces of land and buildings through the department.
He said many of the properties and pieces of land were taken on by the council “because nobody else wanted them” and include brownfield and contaminated plots.
Derby Lodge, a similar property also in the country park, is now operated as Barefeet Lodge Tearooms on behalf of the county council.
Sir Walter Tapper was an English architect who focused on Gothic style buildings and churches.
His work includes being appointed Surveyor of the Fabric of Westminster Abbey and acted as consulting architect to York Minster and Manchester Cathedral.
Shipley Country Park opened to the public on May 26, 1976.
