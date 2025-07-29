Historic lodge in Derbyshire country park being sold by council at auction for £200,000

A historic lodge in a Derbyshire country park is being sold by its council owners at auction for £200,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Lodge, which sits in Shipley Country Park, is Grade-II listed and was built in 1910 by architect Walter Tapper.

However, the building – between Shipley Hall and Shipley Lake – has fallen into a state of disrepair, residents say, with some calls for the two-storey sandstone property to be better protected due to its historic status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents say it was once owned by the National Coal Board, with the country park previously being a coal mine for some 250 years until 1974, leaving 30 abandoned mine shifts on the wider site.

Nottingham Lodge in Shipley Country Park. Image from SDL Property Auctions.

An auction listing from SDL Property Auctions details that the detached property “requires a scheme of modernisation”, providing a “unique opportunity” to new owners.

It details: “A Grade II listed building located in the Shipley Country Park and requiring a scheme of modernisation and improvement for which there is ample scope.

“The property is situated at the end of a long driveway surrounded by mature woodland providing a very private and peaceful setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sale of the property includes a 999-year lease, the council says.

Nottingham Lodge in Shipley Country Park.

Chris Henning, the council’s executive director of place, which includes countryside services sites, said the authority was disposing of many properties and still owned 127 pieces of land and buildings through the department.

He said many of the properties and pieces of land were taken on by the council “because nobody else wanted them” and include brownfield and contaminated plots.

Derby Lodge, a similar property also in the country park, is now operated as Barefeet Lodge Tearooms on behalf of the county council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Walter Tapper was an English architect who focused on Gothic style buildings and churches.

His work includes being appointed Surveyor of the Fabric of Westminster Abbey and acted as consulting architect to York Minster and Manchester Cathedral.

Shipley Country Park opened to the public on May 26, 1976.