Historic Lancaster bomber flyover at Bakewell Country Festival - attended by Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher

Bakewell hosted the Country Festival on Sunday with attractions from alpaca feeding, through to live music sessions and a flyover.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Bakewell Country Festival was hosted by the Bakewell Agricultural and Horticultural Society on Sunday, July 16.

The event has a packed schedule with attractions including alpaca feeding sessions, small animal handling, bushcraft skills workshops and live music.

Horse lovers enjoyed a packed equestrian programme including heavy horse competitions, a new young handler's class, as well as fast-paced British Scurry and Trials Driving competitions and displays by the local Pony Club.

For aviation admirers, the highlight of the weekend was a flyover of the Avro Lancaster – a historic British four-engined strategic bomber that was used as the RAF's principal heavy bomber during the latter half of the Second World War.
The highlight of the weekend was a flyover of the Avro Lancaster – a historic British four-engined strategic bomber that was used as the RAF's principal heavy bomber during the latter half of the Second World War.

Apart from rain showers, the event had a great attendance and officers from Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted actor Kevin Fletcher in the crowd.

A spokesperson for Bakewell SNT said: “Great support by local businesses and agencies at the event. It's not every day you get to see Lancaster flyover and Kelvin Fletcher in one day!”

