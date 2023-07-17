Historic Lancaster bomber flyover at Bakewell Country Festival - attended by Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher
Bakewell Country Festival was hosted by the Bakewell Agricultural and Horticultural Society on Sunday, July 16.
The event has a packed schedule with attractions including alpaca feeding sessions, small animal handling, bushcraft skills workshops and live music.
Horse lovers enjoyed a packed equestrian programme including heavy horse competitions, a new young handler's class, as well as fast-paced British Scurry and Trials Driving competitions and displays by the local Pony Club.
The highlight of the weekend was a flyover of the Avro Lancaster – a historic British four-engined strategic bomber that was used as the RAF's principal heavy bomber during the latter half of the Second World War.
Apart from rain showers, the event had a great attendance and officers from Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted actor Kevin Fletcher in the crowd.
A spokesperson for Bakewell SNT said: “Great support by local businesses and agencies at the event. It's not every day you get to see Lancaster flyover and Kelvin Fletcher in one day!”