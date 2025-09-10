Historic Grade-II listed building in Derbyshire town centre set for new lease of life after 20 years lying dormant

An historic building in a Derbyshire town centre is set for a new lease of life after 20 years lying dormant – but it has one last hurdle to clear.

Plans to turn the former Kings Banqueting Hall in Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, into a restaurant were approved seven years ago but now that new business is finally set to come forward.

At an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting this week, the future of the large Grade-II listed building at a core crossroads in the town was discussed.

Owner Afzalur Rahman is turning the former banqueting hall into New Bengal Asian, a tandoori and steak restaurant.

The former Kings Banqueting Hall in Chesterfield Road, Alfreton.

This would finally replace his business which had sat a few doors away in King Street but closed in May 2017 following a fire.

Mr Rahman told the meeting that the new business would create 15 new jobs.

However, councillors rejected plans to allow the business to install a large illuminated sign on the Chesterfield Road side of the premises, along with a smaller illuminated protruding sign below.

This was, following officers’ advice, due to the feared impact on the surrounding conservation area.

However, councillors said Mr Rahman was right to feel that this was hypocritical, with many other neighbouring businesses already bearing illuminated signs.

Jeff Upton, the council’s head of planning, said there are alternatives which the applicant could consider but said these discussions had not been fruitful.

Mr Rahman said: “This is a long-awaited opportunity to bring this historic building into use.

“I disagree that this would represent careless clutter. This is a much bigger shopfront and it is a sophisticated and professional design.

“This is reinvesting back into the town. The Natwest bank opposite already has illuminated signs and this is no more intrusive than that.

“The Kings Banqueting Hall can finally be restored to have a beneficial use.”

Cllr Eva Long, Green Party, said: “It is really easy to eradicate the character and appearance of a conservation area and the most easy way to do that is through signage.

“We have a duty as councils to protect conservation areas.

“Saying that, I do take my hat off to the applicant for bringing an historic building back into use but we need to protect the conservation area.”

Cllr Steve Marshall-Clarke, Labour, also raised the large, bright signs on the adjacent bank, which also sits across from the town’s war memorial.

He said: “There is a compromise here, come back with a more mindful project, but we do need to be more consistent.

“I know the struggle the owner has had in bringing this hall back into use and I would not want to see this fall at such a small hurdle.

“This council (which is Labour-run) has been unfairly inconsistent with a number of premises within 100 metres.”

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, Labour leader of the council, said: “We need to protect conservation areas in the borough. We need to come up with something that is acceptable to everybody to help this building to open up again and help to regenerate the town centre.”