Historic grade 2 listed milepost stolen from Derbyshire found - and set to be re-installed

Derbyshire police have recovered a historic milepost that was stolen in the county earlier this year.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team received reports of the theft of the Grade 2 listed Milepost situated on Wirksworth Road, just south of Idridgehay.

Information from the Milepost Society identified the item had previously been listed for sale at an auction house in Welshpool, Powys.

The Milepost was diligently tracked down by officers from the rural crime team and returned into the hands of Derbyshire County Council. It is due to be re-installed back into the original location.

The investigation into its theft is still ongoing, but currently, it is believed to have been the subject of a ‘legitimate’ transaction from the back of a van during the first week of June, at this year’s Appleby Horse Fair.