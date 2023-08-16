Historic family-run Derbyshire butchers overwhelmed with positive messages as shop set to close after over a century

CN Wright Butchers at Alfreton Road, which has served Condor residents for 135 years, will welcome its last customers in November this year.

The owners of the much-loved shop shared the sad news on Facebook, causing an avalanche of comments from loyal customers thanking them for their service and wishing them all the best in the future.

Chris Wright, who currently runs the shop alongside his parents Julie and Arthur Wright, told Derbyshire Times: “We are overwhelmed with the response we had and proud of the service we provided over the years.”

Photo: Chris Wright

In a joint statement published on Facebook, Chris, Arthur and Julie said: “This has obviously not been a decision taken lightly after 135 years of trading. The current financial and energy crisis has hit our business, and other similar ones very hard.. Our costs, especially utility bills, have gone up massively and show no signs of letting up. We’ve always tried to offer value alongside quality, but if we passed on all of these additional costs to our customers, we would have very few customers left.

“After five generations of Wrights Butchers there is now no further line of succession after all four grown up grandchildren have careers of their own elsewhere. Therefore Arthur and Julie are going to enjoy a very well deserved retirement, and Chris is going to explore opportunities elsewhere.

“We realise this news will come as a shock to a lot of people who have come to know ‘Wrights’ as a Codnor institution. We would like to thank all of our staff past and present for their hard work and commitment.

“We would also like to thank our suppliers over the years for their continued quality. Lastly we would like to thank our customers, some of whom have been shopping with us for over 60 years.

“We will continue to operate as we have been doing up until our closure date. We realise some people have been paying into our Christmas savers club. This money can be returned to you, or spent between now and our closing date. Also anyone in possession of a gift voucher will need to spend it by November 4.”

Many people commented on the sad news and thanked the award winning butchers for serving the community for over a century.

Jeanette Waterall said: “Sad to hear this but wish Arthur and Julie a very well deserved retirement and wish Chris every success in your new venture. You should all be so proud of yourselves for the service you have provided. I remember my mamma getting the meat for our Sunday roast every Sunday when I was little and I don’t know what I will do without your tomato sausages - I will have to stock up! Thank you for all your hard work and wishing you all happiness for the future.”

Shaun Walters said: “Sad to hear this but totally understand, C.N Wright's really has been a real Codnor institution, with no doubt lots of memories for all your customers. As a child I remember Cyril in his Green Transit Luton van coming around the village and always looked forward to coming away with some of your fabulous tomato sausage. Enjoy your well deserved retirement and as you say it's certainly been a good innings.”

Nicola Roseby added: “Very sad to hear this! One of the things I missed the most about leaving the area was my weekly visits for my meat and of course you’re so good I’d always make the trip back for special occasions!”