Anthony Gell School at Wood Street, Wirksworth, was originally founded in 1576 as a grammar school, becoming a voluntary controlled school in 1944 and, later, a comprehensive secondary school in 1965. The Old Wirksworthian Association was formed in 1926 and for almost 100 years has celebrated, with the school, its founding at an annual Founders’ Day Service at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth.

Any past scholar could join the association, but most memberships date from the grammar school days – meaning many members are now well over 70. This is why at a Special General Meeting last November, members took the sad decision to close the association at the end of this year.

There will be a final Founders’ Day Service at 11am on July 12, followed by a buffet lunch at Wirksworth Cricket Club where there will be an opportunity to renew old friendships. Present students and staff will take part in the service with an array of musical and spoken contributions.

Membership in the Association has been free but there will be a charge of £12 to cover the costs of the day.

Any funds remaining at the end of the year will be transferred to the Anthony Gell School Foundation, a charitable trust which exists to benefit the school and its pupils, providing items, services and facilities for the school and helps students in need of financial assistance.