An historic Derbyshire rugby club wants to demolish its “outdated and dilapidated” clubhouse and replace it with modern facilities.

Matlock Rugby Club, known as the Baileans, who have played at Cromford Meadows in Mill Road, Cromford, since 1928, want to replace their “ramshackle” arrangement of out-of-date facilities.

The club, which has 15 teams including mens, womens and juniors, is funding the new clubhouse, along with support from Sport England, the Rugby Football Foundation National Lottery and Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Its current one-storey facility includes a bar, kitchen and pavilion, gym, six changing rooms, an area for refs, two shower blocks and three toilet blocks.

The planned new Matlock Rugby Club Clubhouse.

This serves the club’s three rugby pitches.

If approved, the new clubhouse would be two storeys tall, have the same number of changing rooms, additional toilets including a disabled bathroom, a physio room, a games space (such as pool), a club shop and larger pavilion, bar and kitchen areas.

Solar panels would be installed on part of the roof.

Designs submitted with the application show expansive glazing on the second floor of the building, which would house the pavilion and bar areas, with a wrap-around terrace area which would look over a number of the pitches.

A decision will be made by the district council in the next few months.

The club details in a document submitted with its application: “There are clear and convincing justifications for the proposed development as it provides an opportunity to replace an outdated clubhouse with a brand new fit-for-purpose building that caters for the needs of both the men’s (junior and senior) and women’s (junior and senior) teams.

“The proposed development will meet the longer-term ambitions of the club whilst also cementing its future at Cromford Meadows which has been its home for nearly a century

“The development provides a much-needed and long overdue opportunity to significantly improve the facilities whilst also contributing to the wider benefits to the local community which the club has served for many decades.

“The proposal will also provide a valuable asset to Derbyshire Dales.”