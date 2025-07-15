Historic Derbyshire mansion on 34-acre site is up for auction with guide price of £1.75million

Cromford Court, a Grade II listed property, was built in 1907 as the home of the works manager at nearby Masson Mills.

From the 1930s, it operated as a guesthouse, as well as hosting around 100 children from Vienna in 1948 as part of a post-war rehabilitation initiative. In 1978, it was converted into a residential missionary training centre, with an annexe added for student accommodation, until 1999 when it once again became a private residence and later Airbnb accommodation, generating a gross annual income of around £400,000. Planning permission was granted in 2018 to convert it into a hotel, although this has since lapsed.

The property, which retains a wealth of original architectural details including prominent chimney stacks, is listed for sale in an online auction on July 31. Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Cromford Court is a remarkable property set in one of Derbyshire’s most beautiful locations.

"The property could be transformed into a stunning main residence or developed into a hotel, holiday let complex, or multiple flats, subject to planning. Given its rich history, prime location and huge potential, we anticipate strong interest from a wide range of buyers at the upcoming auction.”

