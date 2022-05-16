Historic Chesterfield social club set to close its doors after 88 years

The Old Whittington Social Club on Station Lane has announced that it will be closing permanently at the start of June.

In a statement published on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “With heavy hearts we announce that we will have to regrettably close our doors. Our last day open is Sunday, June 5 if you would you like to come and say goodbye.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over 88 years, and are forever grateful for the memories and lifetime friends we have made and lost along the way.

The club was close to celebrating its 90th anniversary.

“Yours forever, Old Whittington Social Club.”

The club will still be hosting its party for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, June 3. It will open from 7pm until late, and there will be a singer and a comedian to provide entertainment.