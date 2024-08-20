Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An historic building in the heart of Chesterfield will be going up for auction.

The property at 2 St Mary’s Gate carries a guide price of £95,000 and will be auctioned by Auction House Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in a live-stream sale on August 29 at 12.30pm.

Offering excellent potential for an investor or developer, the building is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to any necessary consents.

Over the past 20 years the Grade II star listed property has accommodated The Distillery, S41 and Heathcotes pubs.

The property at 2 St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield is Grade II star listed which means it is a particularly important building.

There are four rooms on the ground floor plus separate male and female WCs. Three rooms and a kitchen which contains base and wall units are on the first floor.

According to Chesterfield Civic Society, the property is believed to have been built in the 17th century by Gilbert Heathcote, whose family was prominent in the business and corporate life of the town.

David J Tate, Principal & Auctioneer at Auction House Chesterfield & North Derbyshire said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a unique Grade II star listed building. The property is at the heart of Chesterfield Town Centre and the prominent location of the building makes it suitable for a wide variety of uses. Our team can’t wait to offer this historic building in our sale on August 29th, and we look forward to seeing the building enter a new chapter in the months ahead".

For further details, please call the agents on 01246 232698 or visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/chesterfieldandnorthderbyshire.