An historian has spent three years researching and writing about the most important family in Tudor Chesterfield.

Philip Riden delved into the archives of the Foljambe family who were major landowners between 1400 and 1600. They lived in Walton Hall, the largest mansion anywhere near Chesterfield, and in 1569 hosted Mary Queen of Scots for two nights during her journey from Rotherham to Wingfield Manor. Walton Hall had 42 principal rooms and 72 houses of office in 1595. Records show that the grand courtyard house was ruined and demolished around 1648 with the exception of the chapel. The present Walton Hall was built in 1795 as a gentleman’s villa.

The Foljambes pioneered industrial development (coal mining, iron smelting and lead smelting) on their Walton estate. An iron forge on the site of Cannon Mill, which was on the edge of the park surrounding Walton Hall, was the scene of the first ever attempt to make steel in Derbyshire in 1606.

The family’s contribution to the town included Chesterfield Grammar School, founded in 1598 with money left in Godfrey Foljambe’s will. A large area of woodland that is still surviving in Walton was owned by the Foljambes.

A sketch made in 1662 of the monument in Chesterfield Parish Church to Sir Godfrey Foljambe of Walton Hall, who died in 1585, and his wife Troth, the daughter of a Lincolnshire landowner.

Philip’s research features in a new edition of Nathaniel Johnston’s History of the Foljambe Family. The work is so extensive that it has been published in two volumes by The Derbyshire Record Society. The second volume’s release is imminent and will be launched with a free illustrated talk, titled Walton Hall – The History of a Vanished Chesterfield Mansion, which Philip will present at St John’s Church, Walton, Chesterfield, on Saturday, March 1 starting at 2.30pm.

More than 300 years ago Nathaniel Johnston was commissioned by Francis Foljambe to write the history, partly to support his claim that he was the male heir to Godfrey Foljambe who was the last head of the family to live at Walton Hall. Nathaniel finished the work in 1704 but it wasn’t published until the mid 1830s.

As editor of the new edition of Johnston’s text, Philip provides a full introduction on the history of the Foljambe family from their emergence as foresters in the Royal Forest of the Peak until the death of Francis in 1707. The Foljambes later became Nottinghamshire gentry with a seat at Osberton, near Worksop which is also covered in the book.

Philip, who lives in Chesterfield, visited the Nottinghamshire Archives on a weekly basis to research the history of the Foljambes. He said: “I have also spent probably about 20 days in all at the National Archives working mainly on the records of law suit involving the family, especially in the early seventeenth century. Probably the most original discoveries I have made are connected with the lawsuits of the early seventeenth century, whose records are entirely in London and so have not previously been known to local historians in Derbyshire. There is a lot of new detail about life in Chesterfield in the evidence given in these cases, which I have discussed in full in the book for this reason.”

Each volume of the book is available for £35 or £25 for members of The Derbyshire Record Society. Copies can be ordered online at www.derbyshirerecordsociety.org