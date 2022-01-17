Hike in Derbyshire Dales taxi fares to be considered

Proposed increases to taxi fares are being discussed.

During a meeting of the council’s licensing & appeals committee at Matlock Town Hall it was revealed that a number Hackney Carriage Vehicle operators in the area had asked that the fees – which have not been altered since 2011 – be reviewed.

Currently, when carrying four passengers or less for journeys starting between 7am & 11pm from Monday to Saturday Dales council regulated taxis can charge £3 for up to one mile; £1.80 per additional mile and £14.40 per hour waiting time. That increases to £4.50 per mile; £2.75 per additional mile and £21.60 per hour waiting time between 11pm and 7am.

And when carrying five or more passengers for journeys starting between 11pm & 7am it’s £6.75 for the first mile; £4 per additional mile and £32.40 per hour. Fares charged for the hire of private hire vehicles are not regulated by the district council.

However, all that could be set to change as the council prepares to meet with council regulated taxi operators across the area during the next few weeks.

Any new proposed charges would have to be approved by the committee being being introduced.

The council’s licensing manager, Eileen Tierney told the meeting on Thursday, January 13 : "During the last few weeks several driver operators have contacted me but not about the national standards or the idea of including some more conditions within the policy but regarding the setting of the maximum fares that they can charge their passengers.

“Now we have discussed that here at a previous meeting prior to Covid and there was approval given by the committee that we as officers should sit down with the trade and we should discuss how we could make increases to the maximum table of fares that they can charge.

“The last time there was an increase was 2011 so it's probably fair to say that that review is well overdue.