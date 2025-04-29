Highway safety concerns fail to stop change of use consent for former office in Chesterfield to become house of multiple occupation
Chesterfield Borough Council has granted change of use consent for 118 Saltergate, Chesterfield. The applicant, Emily Smith, is proposing turn the property into a five-bedroom house.
An officer’s report to the council’s planning committee stated: “The objections from local residents are in regard to highway and pedestrian safety, they consider the scheme may exacerbate the existing situation in the local vicinity, which involves some illegal/inconsiderate parking, including the hard-standing areas to the front of several of the buildings on this part of Saltergate. It is not considered that there is sufficient space in front of no.118 to safely park a vehicle, but if residents were to park vehicles in this area it would up to Derbyshire County Council and the local police service to manage this issue. It is accepted that some of the five permanent residents of this building may own a vehicle and seek to park it locally, but they would be aware of the parking situation when they chose to reside in the premises.
"Due to the dwelling being located in a sustainable location where residents rely on on-street parking and/or within car parks, it is not considered that a refusal on highway safety grounds would be sustainable on appeal.”
The property is a two storey red brick terraced building which the report commented: “is highly likely to have been constructed and utilised as a residential dwelling or flats historically.”
Under the applicant’s proposal, the basement would become a shared lounge. A shared kitchen and a shared dining room would be on the ground floor where there would also be a bedroom with en-suite bathroom. There would be two bedrooms with en-suites and kitchenettes containing small sink, fridge and microwave on the first floor, and two bedrooms with ensuites, one of which would have a kitchenette and the other a tea point, on the second floor.
