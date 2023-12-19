Highfield Hall Primary School supports Chesterfield Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cheryl Smith, a dedicated teacher at the school, has been working closely with the school council to instil the core values of CARE (Compassion, Aspiration, Respect, Emotional Health) in the students.

This academic year, the school council spearheaded a "reverse advent calendar" campaign to collect food items for Chesterfield Foodbank, a local organization that plays a crucial role in supporting families in need. The campaign aimed not only to contribute tangible resources but also to educate the students about the importance of empathy and giving back to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school council kicked off the initiative with a class launch during the week beginning November 27th, where students were educated about the role and significance of foodbanks in addressing food insecurity. The engagement of the students was palpable, as they absorbed the importance of compassion and the impact their contributions could make on local families.

House and Vice Captains at Highfield Hall Primary School with their donations

The pinnacle of the campaign occurred on December 1st, when the house and vice captains, along with dedicated staff members, took to the school playground in both the morning and after school. Their mission was to encourage parents to pledge donations of essential food items from pre-determined lists.

The enthusiasm and dedication of the house and vice captains (pictured) were commendable, as they played a pivotal role in planning and executing the collection drive. These student leaders took on the responsibility of rallying their peers, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose within the school community.

Cheryl Smith, the driving force behind this initiative, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response from both students and parents. "It's inspiring to witness our students embracing the values of compassion and community service. This campaign not only helps those in need but also cultivates a sense of responsibility and empathy in our students," she remarked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collected items were brought to Chesterfield Foodbank for distribution within the local area, ensuring that families facing challenging circumstances receive the support they need during the holiday season. Jacqueline DeVeaux, spokesperson for Chesterfield Foodbank remarked, "We are so grateful for these generous donations, and it always melts our hearts to see the youngsters getting involved with such enthusiasm. Thank you Highfield Hall Primary, you should be really proud of yourselves as this will help a lot of people!"

Highfield Hall Primary School's foodbank collection