High Peak MP calls for action on ‘untenable parking situation’ across the Peak District

MP Jon Pearce has written to local authorities regarding the ‘untenable parking situation’ across the High Peak.

Mr Pearce said: “This problem requires a joined up approach, so I am asking the authorities to meet with me at the earliest possible opportunity, before the peak visitor season, as addressing this issue proactively is critical to safeguarding public safety and ensuring our local infrastructure is not further overwhelmed.”

In his letter he said: “Living in the Hope Valley I am personally aware of the issues but the volume of complaints from my constituents continues to rise.

"Residents are rightly alarmed that current parking restrictions are failing to deter motorists from parking irresponsibility.”

Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire police reported that around 200 cars have been found poorly parked on Rushup Edge and Man Nick on the road down to Edale on Saturday, January 11.

A Peak District National Park Authority spokesperson said: “The concerns raised by Jon in his letter are issues we have been focused on for some time, along with the many stakeholders required in tackling these complex challenges. The priority of the National Park Management Plan is to create an ‘area management’ style approach, but also back this with a clear evidence-base of accurate and timely data.

“It is the authority’s intention to pilot this approach in the areas currently affected by increased visitor footfall, such as around Castleton.

“We have written to the local MP and parish representatives this week to confirm that members of our senior team are arranging a meeting with key local partners in mid-March, initially to understand the constraints and opportunities of the measures that may be required.

“Once realistic, appropriate and workable ideas have been agreed with these key partners we will then look to meet with wider forums and community representatives to explore the potential solutions, which could also be extended into the wider Hope Valley.”

Derbyshire Police said they are working with partners to devise a long-term solution to the ongoing issues and officers are conducting frequent patrols in problem areas, along with parking enforcement officers.

They added: “Anyone visiting the Peak District should ensure they only park in designated parking bays.

"Most people do manage to park safely, but we have seen dangerous and irresponsible parking from some people in recent weeks, bringing roads to a standstill and hindering emergency services.

“If the parking spaces are full, parking your car dangerously is NOT an option.

“Nowhere safe to park? Drive on, there are hundreds of options of places to start a walk.”

Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport Councillor Charlotte Cupit said problems with illegal or inconsiderate parking had caused safety issues as well as stopping fire engines, ambulances, gritters, buses and mountain rescue from getting to where they need to go.

She added: “In terms of the issues raised in the open letter and comments made in the media, we are doing what we can to deal with the issues we are responsible for, such as roadside parking in the area (we don’t have any car parks in this area). In recent years we have introduced extensive yellow lines in the Rushup Edge and Mam Tor areas and the council’s civil enforcement officers are regularly patrolling the areas we can enforce, with the result that several thousand tickets have been issued in Castleton over the last year (2000 on Rushup Edge alone in 2024).

“In addition, we are currently working with the local parish council and local councillors on a further roadside parking review and new measures in the Castleton and surrounding area, which will be advertised and formally consulted on as part of an updated TRO (Traffic Regulation Order) legal process in the near future. This includes proposals to amend the yellow lines to red lines, which would streamline enforcement and provide extra clarity on the parking restrictions in place. We are also considering appropriate natural environment changes that could support these restrictions.

“We would of course support stronger enforcement measures such as higher fines, other road markings or signage, but as these are set nationally by the Government we hope that the local MP can act on this directly – as we are also taking action to try and help resolve this, rather than just talking about it.

“In terms of parking infrastructure, the county council doesn’t own any land or car parks in this area, but we do always need to consider what makes Castleton and the Peak District so wonderful, and make sure we don’t concrete over it or damage the natural park environment.

“Therefore, we are working to proactively support sustainable travel, rather than just concreting over the Peak District. So, we have supported the introduction of new public transport options, including the Peak Sightseer bus service, an open top bus which visits some of the highlights of the area, and the new 62 service which calls around Edale, Castleton and Buxton, which have been boost funded through the Bus Service Improvement Plan to encourage drivers to leave their cars at home. We also remain open to supporting a pilot park & ride scheme on the public transport side if partners can bring forward appropriate land or car parks.”