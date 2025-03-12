'Hideous' signs proposed for new Aldi store near Chesterfield are detrimental to conservation area and village church says neighbour
The unnamed complainant has written to Chesterfield Borough Council stating that the pair of LED-lit totem signs would be detrimental to the setting of the Brimington conservation area and the Grade 2 listed St Michael and All Angels Parish Church and would cause unnecessary light pollution. Their letter said that a proposed mounted sign on the building was adequate to advertise the location of a highly visual large development.
Aldi is seeking planning consent from the council to erect two freestanding totem signs and one illuminated building sign at their Ringwood Road site which was formerly owned by Robinsons Caravans.