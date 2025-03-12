A neighbour has slammed ‘hideous’ roadside signs proposed for the new Aldi store in Brimington.

The unnamed complainant has written to Chesterfield Borough Council stating that the pair of LED-lit totem signs would be detrimental to the setting of the Brimington conservation area and the Grade 2 listed St Michael and All Angels Parish Church and would cause unnecessary light pollution. Their letter said that a proposed mounted sign on the building was adequate to advertise the location of a highly visual large development.