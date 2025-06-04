Heroic Derbyshire PC rescued elderly woman from freezing reservoir

A quick-thinking PC who saved the life of a vulnerable elderly woman found unresponsive in a freezing cold reservoir has been nominated for a bravery award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Mathew Thomas waded into the frigid water of Ladybower Reservoir in December last year after spotting the woman – in her 70s – floating in the Derbyshire lake – taking hold of her and bringing her to the safety of the embankment.

His brave actions followed an emergency call from the same woman on the morning of December 17, 2024, stating she intended to take her own life, saying her vehicle would be found at Ladybower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Thomas quickly located the victim’s vehicle, enabling him and his colleague to narrow the search area for the likely route of entry – which was a steep embankment into the freezing water.

PC Mathew Thomas waded into the frigid water of Ladybower Reservoir in December last year

Despite being wet through and freezing, PC Thomas remained with the other emergency services until an ambulance arrived – the woman’s body temperature dipped to life-threatening levels and needed immediate medical attention.

Officers present remained to assist, searching the woman and her vehicle for medication and passing updates to the arriving paramedics before she was taken to the hospital. This ensured all relevant information was gathered to provide the fullest picture of her situation.

Representatives from Derbyshire Constabulary liaised with the hospital throughout and she was treated in hospital where she made a full recovery. PC Thomas has since been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Constabulary Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Mathew’s actions that day are a shining example of the bravery and commitment shown by officers up and down the county as they keep our communities safe.

“Knowing that there was a serious and immediate risk to the woman’s life Mathew put himself in serious danger to help a perfect stranger – and there is no doubt his actions saved her life.

“I have spoken directly with Mathew to pass on my own personal thanks to him for his actions and I am immensely proud to support his nomination for this year’s Police Bravery Awards.”

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Police Federation said: “We would like to commend Mathew for his heroic actions in a critical incident. Mathew went above and beyond to rescue a vulnerable member of the public and for that he deserves tremendous credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's clear Mathew was determined to do everything in his power to preserve life. In a situation that ended up worsening by the second the eventual outcome could have been very different.

“But his decisiveness ensured the member of the public made a full recovery from the damage caused to her body and has now earnt him a nomination for the national Police Bravery Awards – he should be very proud. Everyone at the Federation wishes him the best of luck at this year's event."