A charity which manages one of north Derbyshire’s oldest buildings has been awarded £237,281 of National Lottery funding to preserve the heritage centre for future generations.

Dronfield Heritage Trust is celebrating the award for the Grade II listed Dronfield Hall Barn which was restored and extended 10 years ago.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund said that its grant is “to improve organisational sustainability and maintain Dronfield Hall Barn as a Heritage Centre and Community Hub.” The Heritage Fund supported the 2015 restoration of the building which dates back to 1430.

Trust chairman Alan Powell said: “We are extremely grateful to have received further support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. It is thanks to National Lottery players that this grant will help heritage buildings like ours to continue to prosper and grow.”

To celebrate the award, the charity is joining in the National Lottery Open Week, March 15-23, to say #ThanksToYou for supporting great causes. Visitors presenting a valid lottery ticket will be offered one free hot drink when purchasing food at Dronfield Hall Barn which has a coffee shop.

Alan added: “Since The Barn was restored ten years ago, we have become a vital part of Dronfield’s community and cultural life and with this new grant award we can look forward with confidence to many more years of activity.”

Heritage exhibitions, artisan markets, festivals, weddings and corporate gatherings are among the events which the charity runs at The Barn.