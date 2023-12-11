Chesterfield has been named as the happiest place to live across the East Midlands – and was among the top 100 towns and cities nationally.
Rightmove compiles the list every year, which is based on opinions from residents – taking into account what makes them happy to live there. Over 26,000 people living in towns, cities and villages across the UK have taken part.
Chesterfield was ranked as the 73rd happiest place to live across the whole of the UK – followed by Nottingham at 118th, Lincoln at 127th, Leicester at 159th, Mansfield at 160th and Derby at 163rd.
Transport links make it easy for commuters living in Chesterfield to reach the likes of Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham.
Chesterfield’s close proximity to the Peak District National Park, and cheaper house prices compared to nearby cities, are sure to have contributed to the town’s ranking.
Many Derbyshire Times readers complained about the town’s parking charges, crime in town centre and empty shops but others felt it was a great place to live.
Michael Brady said: “Despite its faults, nowhere is perfect, particularly in these difficult times but would not live anywhere else. Ever."
1. Chesterfield's Crooked Spire
Of course the Parish Church is the town's best-known landmark and this was listed by readers as a reason to be happy about Chesterfield. Photo: National World
2. Spireites
Diane Bramley said: "Our wonderful football club and the trust that runs it....and all my family and friends who live here too." Kath Beer added: "The Crooked Spire, The Football Team and mostly friendly people." Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Better than other places!
Tracey Hillam said: "I came to live here from Bradford, believe me when I say it's like a different world." Michael Brady added: "I was born and bred in London. Moved here 40 years ago. Never regretted a day of it. Great place, great people and despite its faults, nowhere is perfect, particularly in these difficult times, but would not live anywhere else. Ever."
George William Mortimer said: "I’m a Londoner that’s been here 20 years and I always say the best road to London is the M1 north to Chessy."
Gina Hailes added: "Moved here 21 years ago from the Isle of Wight. Absolutely love it here, great place to live and bring up a family plenty of job opportunities and easy access to M1. Not having to pay extortionate prices for a boat to go anywhere is a bonus." Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Wonderful people
Ayodele Oluwasemilore Oyedokun said: "I don’t know if it is like that with everyone in the town, my colleagues are so lovely and wonderful people."
Carole Pearce added: "The wonderfully friendly people."
Steve Kerry said: "I have nostalgia for this town I grew up here and have very good friends. It's a working class town with a heart of gold." Photo: Brian Eyre