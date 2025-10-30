Chesterfield is the happiest place to live in Derbyshire, according to a new survey.

The historic town was the highest rated location in the county, being ranked in 48th place in a list of the 75 happiest places to live around the UK

Buxton took second place in the county, followed by Wirksworth, Hathersage and Ashbourne – though all four missed out on a place in the top 75.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Chesterfield ranked highly for its mix of schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions. Pic: Canva Pro

The survey – carried out by Online store Furniturebox – considered Chesterfield to be a happy and welcoming location, with residents praising its affordability, access to green spaces like the Peak District, strong community spirit, and local amenities.

Some of the highly-regarded schools in Chesterfield include St Mary's Catholic High School, Outwood Academy Newbold, and Brookfield Community School for secondary education.

Excellent pubs include The Pig & Pump and the Hunloke Arms.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “All 75 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Chesterfield which is very popular with families.

"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

