Here's where to go if you want a fantastic fry-up around the Chesterfield area this weekend

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 09:26 BST
A cooked breakfast is one of Britain’s best traditions – and it’s a great way to start the day.

However you like your eggs, and no matter what your stance on black puddings is, you’ll find plenty of great places around Chesterfield to put some tasty food in the belly.

Here we take a look at the most popular cafes and breakfast spots around town, courtesy of reviews left on Google (out of five stars).

Let us know where you like to go for breakfast and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.

(All businesses are based on Google ratings left by diners and are in no particular order).

"Excellent breakfast. Hot, good quality and generous portions. Good coffee too" - Rated: 4.6 (104 reviews)

1. Fitzgerald's Cafe - 13 Chatsworth Rd, Chesterfield

"Fantastic food, decent portions and friendly faces. Cobbles has become my go-to stop for breakfast in Chesterfield." - Rated: 4.7 (39 reviews)

2. Cobbles Cafe - 9 Irongate, Chesterfield

"Great food, well cooked, and a VERY reasonable price." - Rated: 4.7 (328 reviews)

3. Crossroads Cafe - 51 Brimington Rd North

"Excellent service, real comfort food" - Rated: 4.2 (304 reviews)

4. Woodheads Cafe - 3 Theatre Yard, Low Pavement

