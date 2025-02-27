However you like your eggs, and no matter what your stance on black puddings is, you’ll find plenty of great places around Chesterfield to put some tasty food in the belly.

Here we take a look at the most popular cafes and breakfast spots around town, courtesy of reviews left on Google (out of five stars).

(All businesses are based on Google ratings left by diners and are in no particular order).

1 . Fitzgerald's Cafe - 13 Chatsworth Rd, Chesterfield "Excellent breakfast. Hot, good quality and generous portions. Good coffee too" - Rated: 4.6 (104 reviews)

2 . Cobbles Cafe - 9 Irongate, Chesterfield "Fantastic food, decent portions and friendly faces. Cobbles has become my go-to stop for breakfast in Chesterfield." - Rated: 4.7 (39 reviews)

3 . Crossroads Cafe - 51 Brimington Rd North "Great food, well cooked, and a VERY reasonable price." - Rated: 4.7 (328 reviews)

4 . Woodheads Cafe - 3 Theatre Yard, Low Pavement "Excellent service, real comfort food" - Rated: 4.2 (304 reviews)