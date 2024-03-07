Here's what Derbyshire Times readers would like to see happen to the Poundstretcher building in Chesterfield

Discount store Poundstretcher has announced it will permanently close its Chesterfield store on Saltergate.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:56 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT

The shop currently has a 50% sale on everything and it will shut its doors on Sunday, March 16, 2024.

No official reason for the closure has been provided so far and it has not been revealed how many jobs will be affected.

And Derbyshire Times readers have been quick to have their say on what should happen to the vacant building.

Here’s what they think the building should be used for...

DT reader Laura Simpson wants something to plug a gap for youngsters, writing: "Kids entertainment block so we don't always have to travel to Sheffield or Derby ect...... something fun for family."

1. Family fun

DT reader Laura Simpson wants something to plug a gap for youngsters, writing: "Kids entertainment block so we don't always have to travel to Sheffield or Derby ect...... something fun for family." Photo: Shutterstock

Photo Sales
Chloe Ward would like to see new entertainment coming to town, adding on facebook: "Ice rink, trampoline place, laser tag, something funnnn!" It is something other readers, including Lyn Buxton, Dale Crowder, Si Lingard, Abbi Wood and Tom Nixon would like to see.

2. Ice rink

Chloe Ward would like to see new entertainment coming to town, adding on facebook: "Ice rink, trampoline place, laser tag, something funnnn!" It is something other readers, including Lyn Buxton, Dale Crowder, Si Lingard, Abbi Wood and Tom Nixon would like to see. Photo: National Ice Centre

Photo Sales
Stevie Farmer added: 'went to Retrodome in Barnsley today mate something like that'

3. Retrodome

Stevie Farmer added: 'went to Retrodome in Barnsley today mate something like that' Photo: Retrodome

Photo Sales
Bex Fennell knows what she wants, stating: "Indoor climbing."

4. Climbing

Bex Fennell knows what she wants, stating: "Indoor climbing." Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire TimesChesterfield