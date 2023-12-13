News you can trust since 1855
Riddings Junior School pupils are pictured taking place in a special science week, playing music with members of Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra.Riddings Junior School pupils are pictured taking place in a special science week, playing music with members of Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra.
Here's 25 eye-catching pictures by Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre which capture life and the changing face of Derbyshire over the last 35 years

He’s been capturing life, events and the changing face of Derbyshire for many years now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT

In fact Brian Eyre has been taking pictures for the Derbyshire Times for well over 30 years now – and he certainly knows what makes a good picture.

In our latest retro gallery we have nipped into the archives to look back on just a few of the thousands of photos Brian has taken.

The gallery covers the full spectrum of life in our county, with pictures of community events, exam celebrations, issues that matter to local folk and some sadder times.

Take a look and see if you or your community is featured.

You can view more retro galleries here.

Locals enjoy the Waingroves show in 1992.

1. Waingroves show

Locals enjoy the Waingroves show in 1992. Photo: Brian Eyre

Entrants into a Derbyshire Times bride of the year competition.

2. Bride of the year

Entrants into a Derbyshire Times bride of the year competition. Photo: Brian Eyre

Carnival queen's at the Horsley Woodhouse Carnival in1991.

3. Horsley Woodhouse Carnival

Carnival queen's at the Horsley Woodhouse Carnival in1991. Photo: Brian Eyre

Fancy dress time at the Riddings Carnival in 1989

4. Riddings carnival

Fancy dress time at the Riddings Carnival in 1989 Photo: Brian Eyre

