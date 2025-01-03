4 . River Wye, Bakewell

The River Wye is a limestone river in the Peak District. It is 23.9 miles (38.5 km) long, although it is widely quoted as being 15 miles (24 km) long, which refers to the section within the National Park. It is one of the major tributaries of the River Derwent, which flows into the River Trent, and ultimately into the Humber and the North Sea. Photo: Getty Images