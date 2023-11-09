Derbyshire is the home of Britain's original National Park and the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site.

It is a place where we can escape modern living for a world of beauty from another time in history.

It is somewhere we can enjoy a lazy walk, or ones of a more challenging nature, where we can be at our happiest and be who we want to be.

Above all it is the place that we call home.

And, in this gallery, we celebrate just some of the great attractions the county has to offer.

Peak District Lead Mining Museum (Matlock) The museum has a mockup of a lead mine in which children may safely experience and explore how the miners, and in particular how children, were used in this dangerous aspect of England's industrial past. Here stained glass artist, Lin Fletcher, right, chats with senior museum assistant Clare Herbert.

Buxton Opera House Buxton Opera House is a 902-seat opera house that hosts the annual Buxton Festival and the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival, among others, as well as pantomime at Christmas, musicals and other entertainments year-round. Hosting live performances until 1927, the theatre then was used mostly as a cinema until 1976. In 1979, it was refurbished and reopened as a venue for live performance.

Heights of Abraham (Matlock Bath) Take a cable car flight to the Heights of Abraham 60-acre hilltop park, with cavern tours, exhibitions, adventure play and much more.