Here is why you might hear a loud bang in Chesterfield today

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 13:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derbyshire police have issued an update as a controlled explosion is planned in Chesterfield today.

People in the New Tupton area of Chesterfield area may hear a loud bang between 1.30pm and 2pm today (Tuesday, June 10).

Derbyshire police have confirmed that this is due to a controlled explosion set to take place after a grenade was discovered.

A spokesperson for the force said: “ This is a controlled explosion after a grenade was found at a property in Queen Victoria Road. There is no cause for concern.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice