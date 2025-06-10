Here is why you might hear a loud bang in Chesterfield today
Derbyshire police have issued an update as a controlled explosion is planned in Chesterfield today.
People in the New Tupton area of Chesterfield area may hear a loud bang between 1.30pm and 2pm today (Tuesday, June 10).
Derbyshire police have confirmed that this is due to a controlled explosion set to take place after a grenade was discovered.
A spokesperson for the force said: “ This is a controlled explosion after a grenade was found at a property in Queen Victoria Road. There is no cause for concern.”