Here is why you might hear a loud bang in Chesterfield today

Derbyshire police have issued an update as a controlled explosion is planned in Chesterfield today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in the New Tupton area of Chesterfield area may hear a loud bang between 1.30pm and 2pm today (Tuesday, June 10).

Derbyshire police have confirmed that this is due to a controlled explosion set to take place after a grenade was discovered.

A spokesperson for the force said: “ This is a controlled explosion after a grenade was found at a property in Queen Victoria Road. There is no cause for concern.”