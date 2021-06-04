Where is your favourite place in Derbyshire for ice cream? Photo: Shutterstock/MNStudio.

Here is where to go for the finest ice cream in Derbyshire

Baking hot days call for cold ice cream – and Derbyshire is awash with great places to scoop up your favourite treat.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 4th June 2021, 1:35 pm

Whether you want to sit indoors and sample a mouth-watering dessert, enjoy a takeaway cone or tub or carry off a carton to eat at home later, there are plenty of outlets to choose from.

Here are some of the best that the county offers….

1. Matlock Meadows, Matlock

Sit in the parlour and take your pick of the Italian-style ice creams produced on the Dakin family farm at Snitterton Road, Matlock.

Photo: Submitted

2. Fredericks of Chesterfield Gelateria, Chesterfield

Located in Queens Park, Chesterfield, Fredericks Gelato offers a range of tempting treats for the ice-cream connoisseur. Fredericks have been crafting gelato for more than 100 years.

Photo: RKH

3. Smiths Creamland Ices, Clay Cross

This award-winning business, run by the Manfredi family, offers nine flavours of ice cream for customers to choose from on High Street, Clay Cross. The family have been making ice cream for more than 60 years.

Photo: RKH

4. Tagg Lane Dairy, near Monyash, Bakewell

Take a seat in the ice cream parlour and tuck into a sundae made with artisan gelato featuring fresh fruit flavours or award winning chocolate.

Photo: Google

