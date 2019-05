Across the borough of Chesterfield, 27.7 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.

These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Chesterfield...

1. Barrow Hill and New Whittington 275 are children living in poverty, or 20.3% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 435 kids and 32%

2. Brimington North 248 children (19.8%) are in poverty. When housing costs are added the number rises to 375 (29.9%)

3. Brimington South 68 children (10.9%) are in poverty. When housing costs are added, the number is 140 (22.6%)

4. Brockwell 14.7% of children, a total of 360, are in poverty before housing costs. With housing costs, the number is 23.9% - 360 children.

