Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect way to surprise your mum, nothing beats a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
Chesterfield is home to some of the best florists in the region, offering a wide range of stunning floral arrangements that are sure to make your mum feel special. From classic bouquets to unique and personalised creations, we've rounded up the top florists in and around Chesterfield based on Google reviews to help you find the perfect gift for your mum this Mother's Day.
1. Fresh Ideas
Fresh Ideas is located at 370 Chatsworth Road and has a rating of 4.8/5 with 148 reviews on Google. Chris M. said: "Really excellent quality and service. Always ready/delivered on time and the flowers last ages. The new shop looks great too!" Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. JJ's Flowers
JJ's Flowers is located at 1 Old Road and is rated 4.5/5 with 45 reviews on Google. Hannah C. said: "JJ's Flowers did an amazing job for my wedding flowers. They were so beautiful and I absolutely loved them. All the flowers were perfect and even better than I could have ever imagined!" Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Bolsover Flowers
Bolsover Flowers is located at 7-9 Mansfield Road and is rated 5/5 with 71 reviews on Google. Antony B. said: "Many thanks once again to Julie and her staff for their excellent service. This time it was for the beautiful bouquet they supplied for our 44th wedding anniversary. Previously, they supplied the flowers for my wonderful Dad's funeral, which were made to our specific order and were absolutely beautiful." Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Thanks A Bunch
Thanks A Bunch is located at 11 Market Place and is rated 4.6/5 with 31 reviews on Google. Maureen B. said: "I received a beautiful bouquet for my Birthday today. The flowers are fabulous quality, obviously carefully chosen & came sustainably wrapped." Photo: Derbyshire Times