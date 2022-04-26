Here are 18 of your suggestions for the redundant Eyres building in Chesterfield

What would you like to see there was the question we asked the Derbyshire Times followers on Facebook.

Richard Hind says: “Turn it into affordable apartments. Too many four and five bedroom houses are being built but not enough two and three bedroom houses so youngsters find it hard to get on the housing ladder.”Pete Kemp posts: “Mix of one and two bed apartments above with community centre/venue/space for hire on ground floor including a licensed bar.”

Jo Cooper comments: “Places for families, mini golf and little bars for night supporting local live music scene. Keep rent low support locals getting a space in there to start new businesses, add a space to set up regularly changing artisan stalls, a small gallery that benefits from footfall. Options are endless, make it community first.”

Leisure activities feature high on the wishlist. Kirsty Bruce suggests: “Somewhere that people of all ages can enjoy. Adventure mini golf? Trampoline park? Escape rooms? Rage rooms? Videogame arcade?”

And Louise Jansen writes: “An indoor shopping mini mall – Chesterfield rubbish for clothes, we need some decent clothes shops.”

1. Cocktail bar/Craft beer bar Arthur Brown suggests: "A large cocktail bar/craft beer bar with comfy chairs."

2. Roller skating rink Susan White posts: "Roller skating rink upstairs and a ice skating rink downstairs with café."

3. Gaming arcade Katie Smith posts: "Something for families that suit the older age range. Mine are too big now for play centres. Be nice to have a café, arcades, pool tables, gaming area, trampolines etc."

4. Nightclub Martyn Watkin posts: "Three-storey nightclub, house, r 'n' b and top floor dance classics."