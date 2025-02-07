Here are 10 exceptional women who helped shape the history of Chesterfield - ahead of unique exhibition

‘Extraordinary Women’ at Chesterfield’s West Studios aims to mark International Women’s Day by celebrating the extraordinary women who have called Chesterfield home.

Delivered in partnership by Chesterfield Borough Council’s Museum service, Chesterfield College, Derbyshire LGBT+ and local community interest company Kakou, the exhibition includes interactive activities, stories from across the community and a unique collection of artworks created by local students.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is a fantastic exhibition that shines a spotlight on some of the truly remarkable women who have helped shape our borough. We’re proud to be working in partnership with the college to expand this exhibition and create the opportunity for local young people to showcase their incredible talents.”

An art exhibition within an exhibition, local students have each created a pair of shoes with the theme ‘Journey & Identity’ - exploring connections to identity and different ideas surrounding femininity and feminism.

Joby Parsons, Events Coordinator at Chesterfield College, said: “We are thrilled to host this exhibition in our gallery at West Studios. Chesterfield has a rich history, and it is important to recognise the extraordinary women who have helped shape our town and beyond. Their stories deserve to be told and recognized for the lasting impact they’ve had on our community.”

The Extraordinary Women exhibition looks at the lives of pioneering women who have played a significant role in the history of Chesterfield including Mary Swanwick, Violet Markham, Florence Robinson and more. Derbyshire LGBT+ and Kakou have both contributed stories to the exhibition which coincides with International Women’s Day, LGBT+ History Month and British Science Week.

Ian Robson, CEO of Derbyshire LGBT+, said: “Stories of the lives of extraordinary women are often forgotten or erased, particularly if they are LGBT+. There is still stigma attached to being an LGBT+ woman even now in the 21st century.

"This has been evidenced in the difficulties we’ve had in encouraging women in our community to share their story. With events across the globe, we are living in increasingly challenging and difficult times for our communities.

"Annual events such as LGBT+ History Month and International Women’s Day/Month provide opportunities for important stories to be told. However, the lives of every woman should be celebrated every day.”

Ann Fomukong-Boden, Director and Electronic Engineer at Kakou CIC, added: "We’re thrilled to be part of the ‘Extraordinary Women’ exhibition, celebrating the incredible contributions of women throughout Chesterfield’s history. At Kakou, we believe in making stories accessible through creativity and technology, and this project beautifully brings these narratives to life. We hope to spark curiosity and highlight the impact of women in innovation and beyond."

Funded through Arts Council England the exhibition forms part of the Museum on the Move project which aims to help people connect with the borough’s history whilst Stephenson Memorial Hall is closed for refurbishment.

The free exhibition will be run from Friday, February 21 until Thursday, March 27 and will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Events are planned throughout this time, including a printmaking workshop on Saturday, March 1, where visitors will be able to build their own design and create unique prints.

On Saturday, March 15 Kakou will host a codebreaking workshop where visitors can learn about codebreaking during World War Two and learn how to programme a micro:bit to send and receive secret messages with Morse Code.

These events are free to attend but places are limited and are available on a first come, first served, drop-in basis.

The Chesterfield Equality and Diversity Forum, in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, will also host an International Women’s Day talk at 9.30am on Friday, March 7 at Chesterfield College West Studios. Booking is required for this event with tickets available via Eventbrite.

To find out more about the exhibition visit Chesterfield Museum website.

1 . Robbo’s Angels In July 1939, Robinsons chartered eight trains to take 3,700 Robinsons’ employees on a trip to London to celebrate the company’s centenary. For many of the young women who worked at Robinsons, it was an unforgettable day. The fact that such a wonderful trip took place just a month before WW2 began, makes it all the more poignant. Photo: Image courtesy of Robinson PLC Photo Sales

2 . Florence Robinson Florence Robinson took up her post as head of Robinson’s Health and Welfare Department in the 1920s. She spent the next 40 years looking after the employees of Robinsons’ and ensuring that new young staff were looked after and fully trained. When Florence was later elected Mayor, the women at Robinsons presented her with a cameo brooch as a symbol of their love and affection. Photo: Image courtesy of Robinson PLC Photo Sales

3 . Women’s Football One of the first Ladies’ Football tournaments in the country was held in Chesterfield. The all Robinsons final - played at the Saltergate Recreation Ground on Easter Saturday 1917 - saw Robinson’s Wheatbridge storm to a 3-1 victory. The match attracted more than 4,000 spectators. Photo: Image courtesy of Robinson PLC Photo Sales