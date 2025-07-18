"Her legacy will never be forgotten": Pioneering founder of life-changing Derbyshire social enterprise farm dies at 74

The pioneering founder of a Derbyshire social enterprise farm has died after 15 years of helping people recover from addiction, illness and exclusion, fuelled by her unwavering belief in the power of hope and human potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennie Street, managing director of Rhubarb Farm in Langwith from 2010 until earlier this year, passed away peacefully at St Luke’s Hospice, June 29.

Sharing the news with the farm’s supporters, manager Anita Ollerenshaw said: “Jennie was one of the most inspirational women I have ever met. Her passion, determination, and belief in people’s potential was extraordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her legacy will never be forgotten. It lives in every seed we plant, every life we touch, and every step forward made by those Rhubarb Farm will continue to support.”

Rhubarb Farm founder and local legend Jennie Street. (Photo: Contributed)

In a life defined by compassion and courage, Rhubarb Farm is perhaps Jennie’s greatest legacy, having transformed an overgrown field into a thriving horticultural operation.

The farm has supported more than 1,800 people to date, including those recovering from addiction, individuals with learning disabilities, ex-offenders, and isolated older people.

Jennie was instrumental in securing more than £2.5million in funding for the enterprise, which now employs 20 people — many of whom first came to the charity as volunteers themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, the National Lottery honoured her as a Local Legend, and in 2017 she represented East Midlands social enterprises at a reception at 10 Downing Street, where her husband, John Beazer, accompanied her, and even got to park opposite No. 10 as Jennie was recovering from knee surgery.

Born in 1951, Jennies dedication to justice, equity, and community took root decades before she opened the farm, and spanned continents and causes.

From co-founding housing support for young people in Sheffield, to educating Gypsy and Traveller children, to coordinating aid for Vietnamese refugees in Hong Kong, and assisting unaccompanied minors in Sudan and Ethiopia, Jennie’s work focused on some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

In Sheffield, many will remember her as the passionate organiser of Totley Open Gardens for 22 years, as well as her work with the Totley Show, local yard sales, the Totley Festival, and various residents' associations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennie is survived by John and son Hadish, along with countless lives touched by her work.

Her life is marked by BBC Radio 4's Last Word programme, broadcast on Friday, July 18, and then available online.

A celebration event will be held at Mosborough Hall Hotel on Tuesday, July 29.

For full details, tributes and donations to Rhubarb Farm in Jennie’s memory, go to jenniestreet.muchloved.com.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.