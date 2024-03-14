Help Derbyshire singer, 21, make festival line-up alongside Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aged just 10, Bethany was dared by her grandad to get up on stage and sing at her brother’s birthday party. She did, and the rest – as they say - is history.

After performing on the lawn of an elderly recently widowed gentleman who was unable to spend his birthday with his two daughters, Bethany began to get requests for performances during lockdown.

Happy to do so, and with her strong connection to the NHS through her Mum, Tracy who has worked at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for 27 years, Bethany raised thousands for NHS Charities Together who were supporting the Health and Wellbeing of NHS staff throughout the pandemic.

Bethany Pashley, aged 21

The singer/songwriter, from Dronfield, now has a chance to appear on the stage at this year’s Tramlines Festival alongside Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow patrol and is hoping you can help by voting for her to perform on stage in July.

Bethany, aged 21, said: ”I have always believed in and been supportive of the NHS and the excellent care it gives – and I have been delighted to give something back. To be able to perform at Tramlines, a festival I have been lucky enough to attend since I was old enough to would be a dream come true and I know that all of my family, friends and all those people who trusted me to help celebrate their occasions when their loved ones weren’t able to, will be up there on stage with me in spirit. I hope that Derbyshire and the NHS community will vote for me. I will be proud to represent a little part of Chesterfield and the NHS up there!”

You can follow Bethany on social media platforms:

Facebook – Bethany Pashley Music

Instagram – Officialbethanygrace

Tiktok - @officialbethanygrace

If you would like to vote for Bethany then please follow this link – https://tramlines.org.uk/apply-to-play-vote/