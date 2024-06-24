Heatwave: Nine of the best beaches within easy reach of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

By Shelley Marriott
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:40 BST
Britain is set to enjoy a heatwave this week as temperatures soar to 30C (86F) after a fine weekend as the UK has its first run of proper summer weather.

There’s nothing better than a day at the seaside – and you don’t have to travel for hours to get there.

We have compiled a list of nine of the best beaches which are within easy reach of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

So grab your bucket and spade and enjoy a day at the seaside before the heatwave ends

Great seaside places to visit

Great seaside places to visitPhoto: Pixabay

Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQ

2. Mablethorpe Central Beach

Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQPhoto: ELDC

Tower Esplanade Beach, RNLI Lifeboat Station, North Bracing, Skegness CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, PE25 2UE.

3. Tower Esplanade Beach in Skegness

Tower Esplanade Beach, RNLI Lifeboat Station, North Bracing, Skegness CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, PE25 2UE.Photo: David Dawson

Withernsea Beach, Pier Road, Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU19 2JS.

4. Withernsea Beach

Withernsea Beach, Pier Road, Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU19 2JS.Photo: submitted

