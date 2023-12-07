A Staveley councillor has criticised the council’s decision to keep the school meal price hike after almost 9,000 signed the petition against it.

Derbyshire County Council first announced the 41% increase in school meal prices in July – quoting food inflation as the main reason behind the hike.

The decision left parents in shock with many saying they would be forced to switch to packed lunches if prices went up by 95p to £3.25 per day. This is above the national average cost of £2.65 per meal per child.

The petition to stop the increase, launched by Labour Councillor Joan Dixon in July, was signed by almost 9000 parents.

Derbyshire County Council re-discussed the school meal prices at the full council meeting last week following a petition signed by almost 9000 residents. But councillors have decided to stick to the higher prices. Labour Councillor for Staveley division, Anne-Frances Hayes, criticised the decision.

Following the petition, the school meal prices were re-discussed at the full council meeting this week – but councillors have decided to stick to the high prices.

Labour Councillor for Staveley division, Anne-Frances Hayes, who has been campaigning to stop the price hike, criticised the decision.

She said: “It is disgraceful that Conservative councillors at Derbyshire County Council ignored the protests of residents and voted through their plans to hike school meal prices by a massive 41% across Derbyshire.

"The Conservatives had hoped to keep the decision ‘under the radar’ but the Labour Group forced the debate after launching a petition against the increase which attracted nearly nine thousand signatures. This heartless decision will hit the most vulnerable in our communities just as they are having to cope with the cost of living crisis.

"I am informed by the schools in my division of Staveley that the increase has already had an adverse effect on the take up of school dinners and many children are sadly missing out on their one cooked meal a day as a result.”

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “The decision to increase meal prices was an incredibly difficult one which we made very reluctantly, given the pressures we know families across the county are facing with the cost of living.