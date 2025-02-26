A heartbroken Derbyshire farmer is appealing to dog walkers after a horrendous attack which left an ewe killed.

Jade Gould rushed to Harpur Hill field yesterday (Tuesday, February 25) after she received a call from a concerned neighbour who saw a dog attacking one of her eves grazing on private land.

Jade who owns the pedigree sheep and farms with her partner Dan Mellor who owns the site said: “As we got to her she has just died and her injuries were horrific. She would have been absolutely terrified and died in so much pain.

"She was pregnant with two lambs and they suffocated to death.

Jade's and Dan's neighbour saw a black and white dog attacking the sheep.

"There were pools of blood and wool dotted around the field where the sheep had tried to escape but couldn't.

"The livestock are our pride and joy. They trust us to keep them safe, and when they are attacked and killed in a private field, the guilt we feel is unbearable.

"It's heartbreaking and devastating to lose an animal, but to lose them in such a vicious and tragic way really does take its toll. We do our best by these animals. Then, someone's ignorance and irresponsible behaviour can take it all away in seconds.

"This poor ewe and her lambs died needlessly because the dog owner or walker had no respect for the countryside and had no respect for livestock welfare.”

Jade explained that sheep get stressed very easily and don't understand the difference between a dog just running around and planning to attack them.

Jade, who had pedigree ewe killed by a dog in October last year, said that these attacks are on the rise.

She added: “We’ve had quite a few attacks in the area in recent years. Now whenever we we get a phone call at home our first thought is that a dog attacked our sheep again. Those attacks have a significant impact on farmers emotionally and financially.

"There's never been so many attacks before Covid. I think a lot of people have bought dogs during lockdown and they weren't socialized correctly or trained, they couldn’t attend training classes or meet other dogs."

Jade explained that while dogs killing sheep is a worst case scenario, dogs running around the fields without a leash cause a lot of stress for sheep.

Jade appealed to dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead and under control wen enjoying countryside.

She said: “Livestock worrying is a massive issue up and down the country. Sheep get stressed very easily. They don't know if the dog is just running around or it is going to attack them.

"That kind of stress is horrendous any time of year but especially now when that the sheep are lambing. After the recent dog attack we are worried about other sheep aborting because of stress.

"If sheep or lambs see a dog chasing a ball on their field they run away scared thinking this dog is chasing them. Sometimes because of the stress the mother may reject the lamb lose her milk. Sometimes we have to medicate sheep because of the health issues caused by stress.”

Appealing to dog walkers, Jade added: "We farmers just ask for people to keep their dogs on a lead and under control. We want people to appreciate and visit the countryside, but please adhere to the countryside code.

"Your dog may not be 'attacking' the sheep but they are causing them to run and become stressed.

"We are very thankful to those who keep the dogs on the lead and are mindful."

Jade reported the most recent dog attack to Derbyshire police and officers are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received a report just after 11:20am yesterday (Tuesday 25 February) that a sheep had been killed by a dog in a field in Grinlow Road, Harpur Hill.

“An investigation into the incident is in its early stages. Anyone with information should contact us with reference 25*111803.”

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the following methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.