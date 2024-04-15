Heartbroken Chesterfield parents of baby boy who died at three-weeks-old call for longer bereavement leave for dads

Laura Hicklin and Dale Barker from Chesterfield tragically lost their son Toby when he was just three weeks old.

Laura Hicklin and her partner Dale Barker, both 31, were devastated to learn that their son would be born with a congenital heart defect.

At 36 weeks into the pregnancy, doctors told them it meant their baby would only survive for a short while after birth – if at all.

After Toby sadly passed away, Laura was given a year-long bereavement leave to grieve her son. But her partner Dale was told he could get only up to two weeks off – and was due back at work before Toby's funeral had even taken place.

Laura said: “It was disgusting to expect Dale to go back to work before the funeral. After Toby's passing, we had to dive straight into organising the funeral so we didn't give me enough time to even process what happened and grieve before the funeral."

According to the UK law fathers can have up to two weeks to grief their child while mothers can get up to 52 weeks bereavement leave.

Now Laura and Dale have launched a petition to change the bereavement law in a bid to give other dads the proper amount of time to grief.

Laura said: “Dads need time to process and be able to grieve as well. It's time we acknowledge that fathers deserve equal rights when dealing with such profound sorrow. This is not just unfair, it undermines the importance of both parents in a child's life and their shared grief when that child is lost.

"Mental health meant to be taken seriously by employers, but in this scenario, it seems like mental health is disregarded, and it doesn't matter how you feel. You've got to get up and get on with your life after a life-altering tragedy.

"Mothers give birth, their bodies change and they need time to grief as well. They need that support network at home, especially in situations like this and would benefit from having their partner at home with them.”

The campaign has been backed by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins

Mr Perkins said: “I was really moved by Laura and Dale’s story. Losing a child is something that will always be with them, but unless it has happened to you, no one can truly understand the pain and grief that parents go through.

"I fully support their campaign for an extension to bereavement leave for parents who lose a child. The two weeks that is currently provided usually does not even cover time for the funeral to be held – and it definitely does not give adequate time for parents to grief and process such a tragic loss. I am now supporting Laura and Dale to set up a Government petition and urge people to sign to show their support.”