PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis, is a highly effective drug that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by around 99%* if taken prior to engaging in sexual activity.

PrEP became readily available on the NHS in the UK in April 2021 as part of the government’s aim to end HIV transmission by 2030 – with a total of £ 39 million in funding being distributed among local authorities to deliver PrEP via local sexual health services.

DCHS’s ‘Stay PrEPared’ campaign aims to raise awareness of the drug, encouraging people to find out if they are eligible for free PrEP prescriptions via their local sexual health clinic.

Derbyshire Community Health Services (DCHS) has launched a new campaign to raise awareness and educate about the HIV prevention drug, PrEP, and increase uptake across the county.

Working with healthcare professionals and people who are already using PrEP, the Derbyshire campaign engages with ‘trusted voices’ using facts and real-life testimonials to increase relatability and reduce stigma around taking the HIV prevention drug.

Campaign uses an inclusive, friendly tone of voice, which is fun, playful and conversational to help destigmatise the discussion around safer sex and the use of PrEP.

Rebecca Spencer, General Manager, Derbyshire Integrated Sexual Health Services said: “Many of those who currently take PrEP have reported feeling less anxiety in relation to contracting HIV, which in turn has allowed for their sexual encounters to feel more intimate.