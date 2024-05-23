Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Tracey Taylor-Matkin was taken to hospital with heart and breathing problems, it was the wake-up call she needed to lose weight.

Tracey, who lives in Wingerworth, was a dress size 20/22 and her weight was spiralling out of control when the medical emergency forced her to rethink her diet and lifestyle.

She said: “I have always been a chronic asthmatic since the age of 21 and 10 years ago I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis in my lower spine. Due to my osteoarthritis getting worse and the increased weight crushing my joints, i was on strong medication as the pain in my knees and hips was very painful. My asthma was causing palpitations too. Walking was very difficult, if it wasn’t the pain in my back and legs, it was my breathing causing me pain. Both of these caused my everyday life to be a struggle. I knew that I needed to take myself in hand.”

Her health scare in July 2021 prompted Tracey to start her weight loss journey. After losing a stone and dropping to 18st 6lbs on her own, she wanted to shed more weight but lacked motivation so she joined the Slimming World group in her village in September that year. Tracey, 58, said: “My initial target was to lose four stone and I achieved this in 11 months. I then reset my target to five stone and achieved this six months later.

What a difference three years has made to Tracey Taylor-Matkin's appearance, energy levels and confidence.

"As my weight started to come off, I found I could walk easier and breathe better. My medication for my osteoarthritis was decreased and although I still suffer with pain from my osteo, it is more manageable as the pressure in my joints has eased with the weight loss. I can now walk anywhere (which I do as much as possible).”

Tracey, who is retired, is now 13st 6lbs, dress size 12/14 and has maintained that for two years by changing her diet and lifestyle.

She said: “Although i have always eaten vegetables and fruit, i now cook every meal from scratch, which means i know what is going into my food and always add more vegetables/salad/fruit than I ever had before. I love to try new recipes and any recipes I find I will always make them Slimming World friendly by switching ingredients to accommodate my eating routine.

"I have constant support from all my family, especially my husband, my younger sister and my sister-in-law. Each week they would message me to find out how I had done, congratulate me on my success or boost me when I was a little unhappy with myself.

Tracey said: "Since losing the weight my confidence has not only got better but back to the person I used to be and I couldn't be happier."

“I love to walk to as many places as possible, forgoing the car whenever I can. I joined different clubs in my village, and I have recently become the president of our local W.I. I also help in our Slimming World social team.

"The best thing about going to a Slimming World group is that you make some really great friends, people on the same journey as you and who want the same outcome, to get into the habit of eating healthily and maintaining your weight loss. It is a great place to get new ideas from others as well as lots of advice from our consultant Rachel Plevey.”